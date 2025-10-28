Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How viewing art can benefit your health

Video Player Placeholder
Tips To Reduce Stress
  • A new study by King's College London has found that viewing original works of art can immediately relieve stress.
  • The research indicated that art viewing positively impacts the immune system, nervous system and the network of glands responsible for releasing hormones.
  • Participants viewing original art at the Courtauld Gallery experienced a 22 per cent drop in the stress hormone cortisol, significantly more than those viewing reproductions.
  • Stress-linked cytokines, which are proteins acting as immune system messengers, also fell by up to 30 per cent among those in the gallery.
  • Researchers highlighted that art uniquely affects three different body systems simultaneously, suggesting cultural experiences play a role in protecting both mental and physical health.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in