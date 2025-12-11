Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts share the most effective way to ease off antidepressants

Widely used antidepressant could help the immune system fight cancer
  • Academics have identified that gradually reducing antidepressant dosage, known as tapering, combined with psychological support is the most effective method for discontinuing medication.
  • This approach significantly lowers the risk of depression relapse, potentially preventing it in one in five individuals, compared to abruptly stopping or rapid tapering.
  • Research involving over 17,300 patients across 76 clinical trials found that abrupt stopping or fast tapering carried the highest relapse risk, nearly 40 per cent.
  • Slow tapering with psychological support was found to be as effective as continuing antidepressants in preventing relapse, reducing the risk by 48 per cent.
  • Experts recommend that clinical guidelines be updated to promote individualised deprescribing with gradual tapering and structured psychological support for patients wishing to come off their medication.
