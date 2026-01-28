Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Drivers risk $500 fines for common winter driving habit

Idling, or ‘puffing’ is the practice of leaving your car running, unlocked, and unattended while it warms up
Idling, or ‘puffing’ is the practice of leaving your car running, unlocked, and unattended while it warms up (Getty Images)
  • Drivers hoping to warm up their cars in cold weather should be aware of “anti-puffing” laws which prohibit leaving a car running, unlocked, and unattended, a practice known as idling or “puffing.”
  • Many US states have these laws, with fines up to $500 in Texas for violations in an effort to reduce the risk of cars being stolen.
  • Over 97,700 cars were stolen with keys left inside in Texas in 2020, highlighting the risk associated with idling.
  • A total of 31 states and Washington, D.C., have anti-idling regulations, with permitted stationary times varying from one minute in some Utah cities to 10-15 minutes in South Carolina and Nevada, and a blanket ban in Hawaii.
  • Penalties range from warnings and small fines for first offenses to several hundred dollars, with subsequent violations in California potentially incurring fines between $1,000 and $10,000.
