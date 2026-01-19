Ansel Elgort reportedly becomes a father as acting hiatus ends
- Actor Ansel Elgort has reportedly welcomed his first child, with a source confirming the news to People magazine.
- Elgort was recently photographed in New York City carrying a baby, though no details about the child's gender, name, or mother have been released.
- The news coincides with Elgort's return to film after a four-year hiatus, following sexual assault allegations made against him in 2020.
- The actor denied the 2020 allegations, stating his relationship with the accuser was 'brief, legal and entirely consensual'.
- Elgort is set to star in the forthcoming films Dinner With Audrey and Lucy Boomer, marking his first major roles since the allegations.