Ansel Elgort reportedly becomes a father as acting hiatus ends

Ansel Elgort is reportedly a first-time father
  • Actor Ansel Elgort has reportedly welcomed his first child, with a source confirming the news to People magazine.
  • Elgort was recently photographed in New York City carrying a baby, though no details about the child's gender, name, or mother have been released.
  • The news coincides with Elgort's return to film after a four-year hiatus, following sexual assault allegations made against him in 2020.
  • The actor denied the 2020 allegations, stating his relationship with the accuser was 'brief, legal and entirely consensual'.
  • Elgort is set to star in the forthcoming films Dinner With Audrey and Lucy Boomer, marking his first major roles since the allegations.
