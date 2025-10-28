Consuming this spice may help reduce inflammation and hot flashes
- Anise is a spice commonly used in baked goods for its warm, sweet, licorice-like flavor.
- The seeds are rich in essential minerals, including iron for brain and immune support, and manganese for bone and cell protection.
- Research suggests anise seeds may help combat depression and improve symptoms associated with menopause.
- Studies have indicated that anise consumption can reduce the severity and frequency of hot flashes by nearly three-quarters and alleviate symptoms of postpartum and mild-to-moderate depression.
- Further research highlights potential benefits such as reducing inflammation and possessing antibacterial properties, though individuals with hormone-related conditions or allergies should consult a doctor.