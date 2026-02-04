Huge moving trucks spotted at Royal Lodge after Andrew’s departure
- Moving trucks were spotted Wednesday morning outside of Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park after it was reported Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had moved out.
- The former prince moved to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
- Sources indicate he is temporarily residing on the estate while his permanent property undergoes renovations.
- The move follows previous announcements that he would leave Royal Lodge after revelations concerning his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the stripping of his royal titles.
- He is expected to eventually live at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, with his permanent base now in Norfolk.
