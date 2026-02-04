Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge moving trucks spotted at Royal Lodge after Andrew’s departure

Moving trucks were spotted Wednesday morning outside of Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park after it was reported Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had moved out
Moving trucks were spotted Wednesday morning outside of Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park after it was reported Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had moved out (Getty Images)
  • Moving trucks were spotted Wednesday morning outside of Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park after it was reported Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had moved out.
  • The former prince moved to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
  • Sources indicate he is temporarily residing on the estate while his permanent property undergoes renovations.
  • The move follows previous announcements that he would leave Royal Lodge after revelations concerning his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the stripping of his royal titles.
  • He is expected to eventually live at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, with his permanent base now in Norfolk.
