Scans of ancient Egyptian mummies reveal conditions still common today

Scientists discover 3,500-year-old lost city in Peru that rivalled Ancient Egypt
  • Advanced X-ray scans of two 2,000-year-old Egyptian mummies have unveiled details about their health and daily lives, revealing conditions still common today.
  • The Keck Medicine team at the University of Southern California utilised sophisticated CT scanning technology to examine the mummies, which date back to 330BC and 190BC.
  • One mummy, buried with several artefacts including scarab beetles and a fish, showed evidence of a collapsed lumbar vertebrae, indicating an aching lower back likely caused by natural ageing and wear.
  • The second individual was found to have suffered from dental issues and a severely deteriorated hip, suggesting he was older when he died.
  • These insights, along with 3D digital models, will be presented at an upcoming exhibit at the California Science Centre from 7 February, demonstrating modern science's ability to illuminate ancient civilisations.
