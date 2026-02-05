Scans of ancient Egyptian mummies reveal conditions still common today
- Advanced X-ray scans of two 2,000-year-old Egyptian mummies have unveiled details about their health and daily lives, revealing conditions still common today.
- The Keck Medicine team at the University of Southern California utilised sophisticated CT scanning technology to examine the mummies, which date back to 330BC and 190BC.
- One mummy, buried with several artefacts including scarab beetles and a fish, showed evidence of a collapsed lumbar vertebrae, indicating an aching lower back likely caused by natural ageing and wear.
- The second individual was found to have suffered from dental issues and a severely deteriorated hip, suggesting he was older when he died.
- These insights, along with 3D digital models, will be presented at an upcoming exhibit at the California Science Centre from 7 February, demonstrating modern science's ability to illuminate ancient civilisations.
