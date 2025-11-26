Furniture chain closing more stores after bankruptcy filing
- American Signature Inc., the parent company of Value City Furniture, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- The chain, which had more than 120 stores nationwide, previously announced the closure of four stores in Tennessee and it now plans to close or liquidate dozens more locations.
- The bankruptcy filing is intended to help the company restructure and address its substantial debts amidst ongoing challenges in the home furnishing industry.
- Despite the closures, Value City Furniture and American Signature stores and websites will remain open during the bankruptcy process, with store-closing sales and Black Friday promotions underway.
- The chain released a list of stores on its website that are holding total inventory blowout sales.