Meghan sends surprise DM to Alison Hammond after Prince Harry video
- Alison Hammond revealed that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, messaged her on Instagram.
- This contact occurred after Prince Harry recreated one of Hammond's iconic Great British Bake Off moments in a viral video.
- The recreated moment involved Hammond misunderstanding contestant Mark Lutton, thinking he said 'beg' instead of 'bake'.
- Prince Harry lip-synced this moment with Stephen Colbert, leading to the Duchess's reaction.
- Hammond shared details of Meghan tagging her on Instagram and sending a direct message during an appearance on Loose Women.