Popular TV host reveals impressive Christmas display at new countryside home

Alex Jones unveils stunning Christmas home display after relocating to countryside
  • Alex Jones, The One Show host, has unveiled her Christmas decorations at her new countryside home.
  • She relocated from London in 2024 with her partner Charlie Thompson and their children after 14 years in the capital.
  • The move was driven by a desire for her children to have more space to play and grow up in nature.
  • The family purchased a Georgian house in Berkshire, located near John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former home.
  • Jones shared a tour of her festive home on Instagram on Tuesday, showcasing a large bow and two Christmas trees.
