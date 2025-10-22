Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Heineken says UK alcohol sales remain strong thanks to these two types of beer

Anna Wise
Tom Holland launches alcohol free beer
  • Heineken reported a 4 per cent year-on-year fall in third-quarter revenues to €8.7 billion (£7.6 billion) due to weakening global beer demand.
  • The decline was primarily driven by significant drops in beer sales volumes across North America, South America, and Europe.
  • UK consumers defied the wider trend, with sales of Cruzcampo soaring by over 50 per cent and Murphy’s Irish stout experiencing a notable surge.
  • The company attributed the challenging environment to "macroeconomic volatility" and weaker consumer sentiment, particularly in the US.
  • Heineken cautioned that it expects to sell less beer in 2025 and anticipates profit growth for the year to be towards the lower end of its 4 per cent to 8 per cent forecast.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in