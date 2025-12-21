Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Family sues airlines after being ‘attacked by bed bugs on flight’

The family says flight attendants ‘urged them to keep their voices down to avoid a panic on the airplane,’ according to a federal lawsuit reviewed by The Independent (file)
The family says flight attendants ‘urged them to keep their voices down to avoid a panic on the airplane,’ according to a federal lawsuit reviewed by The Independent (file) (Getty Images)
  • A Virginia family is suing KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta for $200,000, claiming their business-class flight to Europe was infested with bed bugs.
  • Ophthalmologist Romulo Albuquerque, his wife Lisandra Garcia, and their two sons suffered numerous bites across their bodies during the flight from Atlanta to Amsterdam, according to a federal lawsuit.
  • The family alleges that flight attendants urged them to remain quiet about the infestation to prevent “panic” on the plane and ensure they made their connecting flight.
  • The bites caused significant physical discomfort, ruined their vacation, and resulted in medical expenses and lasting scars, the lawsuit claims.
  • In an email on Friday, a Delta spokesman said “allegations at issue relate to flights not operated by Delta Air Lines,” and KLM declined to comment on the specific claims with both airlines stating they would review the complaint and respond through appropriate legal channels.
