Family advertise for £180,000 tutor to help one-year-old son become an ‘English gentleman’
A family in North London is offering a £180,000 annual salary for a private tutor for their one-year-old son.
The tutor's main objective is to immerse the child in a "comprehensive British cultural environment" to mould him into an "English gentleman".
This extensive programme aims to prepare the boy for entry into prestigious schools like Eton, St Paul’s, Westminster, or Harrow.
The ideal candidate must be well-educated, possess an extensive vocabulary, speak with received pronunciation, and introduce the child to British sports and classical music. According to the job advertisement in the TES .
The parents believe early intervention is vital, having felt that starting cultural immersion at age five with an older sibling was too late to achieve their aspirations.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in