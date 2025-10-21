Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why trendy ‘996’ work schedule could do more harm than good

While the 996 model may produce short-term output gains, experts warn of long-term costs
  • The '996' work schedule in which employees work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week is gaining new traction in the US.
  • This 72-hour workweek model, once prevalent in China's tech industry, was banned there in 2021 but is now seen by some US tech workers as a badge of ambition.
  • Experts caution that the rise of the '996' model threatens to narrow diversity, exacerbate turnover and stress, and exclude those with caregiving responsibilities.
  • Research from the World Health Organization indicates that working over 55 hours a week significantly increases the risk of stroke and death from heart disease.
  • Studies also show that working beyond 60 hours a week can reduce overall output, slow cognitive performance, and impair problem-solving abilities.
