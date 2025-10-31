What Trump means by ‘nuclear option’ to remove filibusters
- President Donald Trump is demanding the Senate eliminate the legislative filibuster to end the ongoing 31-day government shutdown.
- He urged Republicans to use the 'Nuclear Option' to remove the filibuster, a parliamentary tool requiring 60 votes to advance most bills in the 100-member Senate.
- Most Republicans, however, have strongly resisted calls to eliminate the filibuster, arguing it would dilute their power when in the minority and encourages compromise.
- Historically, the filibuster was removed for nominations by both Democrats in 2013 and Republicans in 2017, but not for legislative matters.
- Despite the president's push, key Republican figures, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, continue to defend the filibuster as crucial for the Senate's function and for finding common ground.