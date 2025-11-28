Film premiere cancelled in Hong Kong following devastating fire
- A devastating fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hong Kong, on Wednesday killed at least 94 people, injured dozens, and left over 270 missing, forcing 900 residents into temporary shelters.
- Police arrested two directors and an engineering consultant from Prestige Construction on suspicion of manslaughter, accusing the firm of using unsafe building materials.
- Disney cancelled the Zootopia 2 premiere and other theme park events in Hong Kong "out of respect" for the victims of the city's deadliest fire in nearly 80 years.
- The 2025 Mama Awards, a major K-pop event, transitioned to a "mourning" format, cancelling its red carpet, while several artists and agencies pledged donations.
- Numerous other events, including concerts and the Oxfam Trailwalker, were postponed or cancelled to allow rescue operations to continue and out of respect for those affected by the tragedy.