Zooey Deschanel says her Elf role almost went to another star
- Zooey Deschanel revealed that the role of Jovie in the 2003 holiday film elf">Elf was initially offered to Katie Holmes.
- Deschanel, then 21, was informed by director Jon Favreau during her audition that the part had already been cast.
- Holmes ultimately could not take on the role due to a scheduling conflict, leading to Deschanel being cast.
- Deschanel's singing ability, known from her cabaret act, was incorporated into the character of Jovie, notably in the shower scene.
- She expressed surprise at Will Ferrell's singing skills during their duet of “Baby, It's Cold Outside,” despite his claims of not being a singer.