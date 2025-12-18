Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zooey Deschanel says her Elf role almost went to another star

Why ‘Elf’ is the Number 1 Christmas Movie Even After 20 Years
  • Zooey Deschanel revealed that the role of Jovie in the 2003 holiday film elf">Elf was initially offered to Katie Holmes.
  • Deschanel, then 21, was informed by director Jon Favreau during her audition that the part had already been cast.
  • Holmes ultimately could not take on the role due to a scheduling conflict, leading to Deschanel being cast.
  • Deschanel's singing ability, known from her cabaret act, was incorporated into the character of Jovie, notably in the shower scene.
  • She expressed surprise at Will Ferrell's singing skills during their duet of “Baby, It's Cold Outside,” despite his claims of not being a singer.
