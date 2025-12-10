Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya ‘engaged’ for film promo stunt

Film poster for The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson
Film poster for The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson (A24)
  • A new film starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson was promoted using an unusual marketing tactic: a fake engagement announcement in The Boston Globe.
  • The notice, featuring their characters Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson, appeared in the newspaper's Living/Arts section with a formal portrait.
  • The stunt was for the A24 film The Drama - a romantic drama directed by Kristoffer Borgli, which is set and was filmed in Boston.
  • The announcement included details about the fictional couple and stated their wedding date as 3 April 2026, which is also the film's release date.
  • Robert Pattinson previously discussed a challenging scene in the film, revealing that Zendaya helped him understand its meaning.
