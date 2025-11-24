Major country singer announces tour dates across U.S. and Europe
- Country singer Zach Bryan has announced a new With Heaven on Earth tour across the United States and Europe, scheduled to begin in March 2026.
- The tour will include major cities such as London, Berlin, Oslo, and Cork, concluding in October with a concert in Alabama.
- This announcement follows Bryan's recent candid message about his decision to address his 'toxic relationship with booze'.
- He revealed he has not consumed alcohol for nearly two months, having sought therapy to cope with personal struggles and the pressures of fame.
- Bryan attributed his past reliance on alcohol to subconscious effects from military service, sudden fame, personal crises, and intense touring schedules, which led to severe panic attacks.