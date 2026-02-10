Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s Wuthering Heights divides critics
- The new film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, is released in cinemas this week.
- However, the bold and risque take on Cathy and Heathcliff’s forbidden love has divided critics, leaving it with a score of 71 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
- The Independent’s Clarisse wrote in a one-star review that the film is “so affronted by the notion that Heathcliff might be anything other than a dreamboat that it builds a world around him that’s more suited to a fairytale than a Gothic masterwork.”
- Conversely, some critics, including Nick Schager of The Daily Beast and Justin Chang of The New Yorker, gave negative reviews, describing it as overly florid or lacking a genuine emotional connection.
- Positive reviews from critics such as Brian Truitt of USA Today and Robbie Collin of The Telegraph praised the film for its flair, modern approach, and emotional depth.
