Wuthering Heights director addresses differences between film and novel

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi fight and kiss in new Wuthering Heights trailer
  • Emerald Fennell has discussed the significant changes made in her film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, primarily due to time constraints.
  • The film, starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie as Heathcliff and Catherine, focuses mainly on the first part of the novel and their tumultuous relationship.
  • To streamline the narrative, Fennell cut characters such as Mr. Lockwood and Hindley, integrating aspects of Hindley's character into Earnshaw, portrayed by Martin Clunes.
  • Earnshaw is depicted as a more prominent, drunken and abusive antagonist in the film, combining traits of a deeply loving yet cruel individual.
  • The adaptation has received divided critical reception, with some praising it as “oozy and wild” while others, including The Independent, have called it an “astonishingly bad adaptation.”
