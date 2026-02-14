Wuthering Heights director addresses differences between film and novel
- Emerald Fennell has discussed the significant changes made in her film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, primarily due to time constraints.
- The film, starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie as Heathcliff and Catherine, focuses mainly on the first part of the novel and their tumultuous relationship.
- To streamline the narrative, Fennell cut characters such as Mr. Lockwood and Hindley, integrating aspects of Hindley's character into Earnshaw, portrayed by Martin Clunes.
- Earnshaw is depicted as a more prominent, drunken and abusive antagonist in the film, combining traits of a deeply loving yet cruel individual.
- The adaptation has received divided critical reception, with some praising it as “oozy and wild” while others, including The Independent, have called it an “astonishingly bad adaptation.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks