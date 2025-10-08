Cult online word game to be made into a game show by Jimmy Fallon
- The popular online word puzzle game Wordle is reportedly being adapted into a television game show.
- NBC is currently piloting the show, with Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie set to host and Jimmy Fallon's production company, Electric Hot Dog, involved in its development.
- Fallon, who will serve as an executive producer, has a track record producing entertainment formats for NBC, including That's My Jam and Password.
- The pilot is reportedly filming in the United Kingdom, and Guthrie brings game show experience, having guest-hosted Jeopardy!.
- Wordle, created by software developer Josh Wardle in 2021 and later acquired by The New York Times, became a global phenomenon during the Covid pandemic.