Cult online word game to be made into a game show by Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon’s production company is reportedly turning Wordle into a game show
Jimmy Fallon's production company is reportedly turning Wordle into a game show
  • The popular online word puzzle game Wordle is reportedly being adapted into a television game show.
  • NBC is currently piloting the show, with Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie set to host and Jimmy Fallon's production company, Electric Hot Dog, involved in its development.
  • Fallon, who will serve as an executive producer, has a track record producing entertainment formats for NBC, including That's My Jam and Password.
  • The pilot is reportedly filming in the United Kingdom, and Guthrie brings game show experience, having guest-hosted Jeopardy!.
  • Wordle, created by software developer Josh Wardle in 2021 and later acquired by The New York Times, became a global phenomenon during the Covid pandemic.
