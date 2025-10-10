Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Season two finale of Wizards of Waverly Place reboot leaves fans devastated

First trailer for Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series
  • The season two finale of Disney's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place concluded with a dramatic cliffhanger.
  • Alex Russo, portrayed by Selena Gomez, seemingly sacrificed herself to seal a dangerous portal.
  • It was revealed that Billie, a wizard-in-training, is Alex's biological daughter, whose memory was wiped to protect her from Lord Morsus, Billie's paternal grandfather.
  • Alex insisted on making the sacrifice herself, promising Billie they would find each other again before leaping into the portal with Morsus.
  • Fans expressed devastation online, though actor David Henrie hinted that Alex Russo is tougher than she seems and more is yet to come.
