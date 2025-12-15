Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Winter Olympics confirms major music artist for 2026 opening ceremony

Mariah Carey performs at the 2025 VMAs
  • Pop superstar Mariah Carey is set to headline the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
  • Carey will perform at Milan’s San Siro Stadium on 6 February, officially launching the Games.
  • The ceremony's central theme is 'Harmony', aiming to blend music and sport to highlight inclusion, respect, and cultural exchange.
  • Produced by Balich Wonder Studio, the event will also feature international artists and elements celebrating Italian culture and innovation.
  • The Winter Olympics will be staged across northern Italy from 4 February to 22 February, featuring 116 medal events.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in