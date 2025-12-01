Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Wicked prequel confirmed after major box office success

Wicked: For Good trailer
  • Author Gregory Maguire is writing a new book titledWicked Childhood and delves into Galinda's upbringing amidst social and economic tensions before she attends Shiz University and befriends Elphaba.
  • Maguire's original 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, introduced the sympathetic portrayal of Elphaba Thropp.
  • The book is scheduled for release in September 2026 and is currently available for pre-order, including a limited edition hardcover.
  • The announcement follows the recent release of the film adaptation of the Wicked saga, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, which has achieved significant box office success.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in