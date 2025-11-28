Studio eyes new plans for Wicked after box-office success
- Wicked: For Good, the second part of the musical film adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has achieved significant box office success, earning over £193m globally.
- Universal Pictures is reportedly exploring the possibility of expanding the Wicked universe with more films, following the sequel's strong performance.
- Stephen Schwartz, the musical's composer-lyricist, and co-writer Winnie Holzman are developing new ideas for the franchise, described as an 'adjunct' rather than a direct sequel.
- Schwartz indicated that while the Glinda and Elphaba storyline feels complete, other aspects of the Wicked universe or Gregory Maguire's original novels could be explored.
- Despite its commercial triumph, Wicked: For Good received mixed critical reviews, including a two-star rating from The Independent.