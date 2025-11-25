Wicked: For Good’s final scene kept secret from studio executives for deliberate reason
- Jon M Chu, director of Wicked: For Good, deliberately withheld the film's final shot from Universal Pictures executives to prevent its use in marketing.
- The undisclosed scene features Ariana Grande's Glinda whispering to Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, recreating the iconic poster for the original Wicked Broadway musical.
- Chu stated his intention was for this image to be a surprise ending for the film, ensuring it was not revealed in any promotional material.
- Despite Chu's efforts, Universal's marketing for the first Wicked film included a similar poster recreation, which notably showed Elphaba's face.
- This marketing choice led fans to digitally alter the image to hide Elphaba's face, a move Cynthia Erivo publicly criticised as 'deeply hurtful' and 'offensive'.