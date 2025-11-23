Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wicked star rates F1 drivers singing skills at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo rates F1 drivers singing ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
  • Wicked star Cynthia Erivo assessed the singing abilities of Formula One drivers.
  • The judging took place in anticipation of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
  • Erivo, celebrated for her strong vocals, evaluated viral video clips of drivers including Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Fernando Alonso.
  • While some drivers displayed unexpected vocal talent, others proved more proficient behind the wheel.
  • Jenson Button received the highest score from Erivo, a 7, for his performance of Queen's ‘We Are The Champions’.

