TV star becomes latest contestant to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing
- TV presenter Ross King and his professional partner Jowita Przystal have been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.
- They were the second couple to leave the competition after losing a dance-off against Eastenders actor Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon on Sunday, 12 October.
- Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Sopal and Caillon, a decision head judge Shirley Ballas concurred with.
- King expressed his gratitude for his time on the show, thanking his partner, the judges, and the crew, stating he "loved every single minute".
- His elimination followed him receiving the lowest score of 19 points during Saturday's Movie Week live show.