Young boy in Super Bowl halftime show identified
- Music superstar Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance featured a viral moment where he handed a Grammy trophy to a young boy.
- The gesture, which occurred on a living room set, was intended to symbolize that anyone can pursue their hopes and dreams, according to sources who spoke to ABC.
- The young boy in the performance has been identified as five-year-old actor Lincoln Fox.
- Just a week before the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny won three Grammys, including Album of the Year for DeBí TiRAR Más FOToS, the first Spanish-language album to receive the top award.
- Bad Bunny's show celebrated cultural diversity and his Puerto Rican heritage, featuring other Hispanic celebrities and him carrying the Puerto Rican flag.
