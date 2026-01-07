Who is the Secret Traitor? All the candidates who could be under the cloak
- The fourth series of BBC's The Traitors introduced a new twist with a "secret traitor" whose identity remains unknown to all contestants and viewers.
- Speculation is high among viewers regarding the secret traitor's identity, with 13 contestants still eligible after two murders and two banishments.
- Leading suspects include psychologist Ellie, local government officer Fiona, recruiter Roxy, and PhD student Jade, with viewers citing clues such as handwriting, behaviour, and alleged pre-show connections.
- Crime novelist and former barrister Harriet Tyce is considered the top suspect, following a reported production blunder on the companion show Traitors: Uncloaked that seemingly revealed her photo as a traitor.
- Further evidence against Harriet includes her handwriting similarities to the secret traitor's and her strategic role in convincing the group to banish another traitor, Hugo, to gain trust.