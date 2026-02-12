Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is Susie Ma? The Apprentice star, business owner – and now on Dragons’ Den

The former Apprentice star featured on the Dragons' Den panel
The former Apprentice star featured on the Dragons' Den panel (BBC)
  • More than a decade after her memorable query on The Apprentice – "Are the French very fond of their children?" – Susie Ma has made a return to prime-time business television, this time as a Dragon.
  • Ma, who has since built the multimillion-pound beauty brand Tropic, is now recognised as one of The Apprentice's most successful alumni.
  • She has transitioned from candidate to investor, taking a seat alongside established figures Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman on Dragons' Den.
  • Thursday night's episode saw the panel appraise a diverse range of new ventures.
  • This included a money-saving app designed for new parents, creative children’s baking kits, an innovative AI-powered cat flap, and a practical portable composting toilet.

