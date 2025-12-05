Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is Samantha Johnson? The co-host of World Cup 2026 draw

Trump is given newly-created peace prize by FIFA pal Infantino
  • British-Jamaican broadcaster Samantha Johnson was as a co-conductor for the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw alongside former England defender Rio Ferdinand.
  • Johnson and Ferdinand helped to ensure a smooth running of the draw.
  • Johnson's extensive experience includes pivotal roles in previous Fifa draws, notably for the 2022 World Cup and 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
  • An award-winning international broadcaster, Johnson’s career boasts stints at Eurosport, Sky Sports, and Al Jazeera.
  • Beyond her media work, Johnson is a vocal advocate for diversity, inclusion, female equality, and mental health.

