Where is The Traitors filmed and what is the castle called?

Faithful Roxy murdered by Traitors Stephen and Rachel
  • Season four ofThe Traitors is reaching its conclusion after a dramatic series.
  • The contestants are competing for a prize of up to £120,000, with filming taking place at Ardross Castle in Scotland.
  • The castle has a rich history, having been developed in the Gothic Scottish Baronial style in the 19th century after being purchased by Sir Alexander Matheson in 1845.
  • The day’s challenges take place on site, while the discussions, action and banishments are filmed among the castle’s lavish interiors.
  • Despite the on-screen action, contestants on The Traitors do not stay overnight at the venue. They lodge at a hotel near Inverness airport.
