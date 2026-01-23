What we know about The Traitors’ Faraaz ahead of the final
- With the finale of The Traitors now in touching distance, there are now only eight remaining contestants out of the original 22 who entered Ardross Castle on New Year’s Day.
- The latest episode, which aired on Wednesday night, saw 22-year-old Faraaz and 32-year-old Roxy vulnerable to the traitors’ next murder.
- Faraaz is 22-year-old internal auditor from Middlesbrough
- He is one of the series’ youngest contestants, which Rachel previously joked about, as she quipped that he could be a Traitor “killing the oldies”.
- Wednesday night’s episode saw Rachel, a head of communications from Northern Ireland, come under fire when Faraaz raised suspicions against her in front of the group.