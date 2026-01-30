Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is a ward in Bridgerton season 4?

Cast of Bridgerton Season 4 on Representation, Behind-the-Scenes Rituals, and Ton Secrets
  • Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1, introduces Benedict's love interest, Sophie Baek, who first appears as the mysterious 'Lady in Silver' at a masquerade ball.
  • Sophie, the illegitimate daughter of the late Lord Penwood, shares a dance and a kiss with Benedict at the ball before disappearing at midnight, leaving him with a single glove.
  • Her backstory reveals she was raised happily until her father married Lady Araminta, who knew Sophie was his daughter despite him calling her a 'ward'.
  • The dictionary definition of a ward is “a person, especially a child, who is legally put under the protection of a law court or a guardian”.
  • After Lord Penwood's death, Lady Araminta left Sophie nothing in his will and forced her into servitude as a maid in her childhood home.
  • Sophie's surname was changed from Beckett in the book to Baek in the series to honour actress Yerin Ha's Korean heritage, a decision made by the showrunner.

