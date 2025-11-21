Inside Wetherspoon’s first overseas pub serving British classics
- JD Wetherspoon is set to open its first mainland European pub at Alicante airport in Spain by the end of January.
- Named the Castell de Santa Barbera, the new establishment aims to cater to UK holidaymakers with a mix of traditional British and local Spanish dishes.
- The pub will operate seven days a week, offering items like English fry-ups, burgers, garlic prawns, and Spanish omelette.
- Wetherspoon founder Sir Tim Martin indicated that this opening signifies the start of the company's overseas expansion plans, including more airport locations.
- The Alicante pub is part of Wetherspoon's strategy to open 30 new pubs this financial year, following recent reports of increased sales but a cautious outlook due to rising costs.