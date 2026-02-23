Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Noah B. Taylor won’t return for third series of Netflix hit Wednesday

Lady Gaga announces new song featured on season 2 of Wednesday
  • Production for the third season of Netflix's hit series Wednesday has officially begun in Dublin, with Tim Burton returning as director and executive producer.
  • Noah B. Taylor, who portrayed werewolf Bruno Yuson, will not be returning for the new season, marking the second romantic interest to exit the show after a year.
  • The cast will see several new additions, including Winona Ryder, Eva Green, Chris Sarandon, Oscar Morgan, Kennedy Moyer, and another actor named Noah Taylor.
  • Eva Green is set to play Morticia Addams' long-lost sister, and Joanna Lumley, who plays Granmama Hester Frump, has been promoted to a series regular.
  • Key returning cast members include Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Joy Sunday, and Fred Armisen.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in