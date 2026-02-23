Noah B. Taylor won’t return for third series of Netflix hit Wednesday
- Production for the third season of Netflix's hit series Wednesday has officially begun in Dublin, with Tim Burton returning as director and executive producer.
- Noah B. Taylor, who portrayed werewolf Bruno Yuson, will not be returning for the new season, marking the second romantic interest to exit the show after a year.
- The cast will see several new additions, including Winona Ryder, Eva Green, Chris Sarandon, Oscar Morgan, Kennedy Moyer, and another actor named Noah Taylor.
- Eva Green is set to play Morticia Addams' long-lost sister, and Joanna Lumley, who plays Granmama Hester Frump, has been promoted to a series regular.
- Key returning cast members include Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Joy Sunday, and Fred Armisen.
