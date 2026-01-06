Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wayne Lineker reflects on ‘nearly dying twice’ during health battle

Wayne Lineker celebrates sobriety after seven weeks in hospital with pneumonia
  • Ibiza club owner Wayne Lineker revealed he was "close to death twice" after contracting chronic pneumonia.
  • His immune system "crashed" following a six-week stint in rehab in July for alcohol addiction, leading to multiple infections.
  • Lineker caught a serious infection in Dubai in November, which worsened upon his return home, resulting in a diagnosis of chronic pneumonia.
  • He described experiencing excruciating pain, particularly in his lower spine, and believed he was having a heart attack before calling an ambulance.
  • Lineker spent seven weeks in hospital and was discharged on Boxing Day, with his brother Gary Lineker sending well wishes during his illness.
