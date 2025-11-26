Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Acclaimed director says lucrative Netflix move would be a ‘disaster’ for Hollywood

James Cameron warns of 'nuclear arms race with AI'
  • Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), valued at approximately $50 billion, has put itself up for sale, attracting interest from several major media companies.
  • Filmmaker James Cameron strongly criticised the prospect of Netflix acquiring WBD, labelling it a "disaster" for Hollywood due to Netflix's perceived devaluation of the theatrical experience.
  • Cameron argued that Netflix's release model, which he believes undermines cinema, renders the Academy Awards meaningless if they are not tied to theatrical releases.
  • Netflix, Paramount Skydance, and Comcast are among the companies reportedly vying to purchase WBD, which owns significant brands including CNN, HBO, and DC Studios.
  • WBD's President and CEO, David Zaslav, confirmed a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives is underway, with a deadline of 1 December set for improved second-round offers.
