Acclaimed director says lucrative Netflix move would be a ‘disaster’ for Hollywood
- Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), valued at approximately $50 billion, has put itself up for sale, attracting interest from several major media companies.
- Filmmaker James Cameron strongly criticised the prospect of Netflix acquiring WBD, labelling it a "disaster" for Hollywood due to Netflix's perceived devaluation of the theatrical experience.
- Cameron argued that Netflix's release model, which he believes undermines cinema, renders the Academy Awards meaningless if they are not tied to theatrical releases.
- Netflix, Paramount Skydance, and Comcast are among the companies reportedly vying to purchase WBD, which owns significant brands including CNN, HBO, and DC Studios.
- WBD's President and CEO, David Zaslav, confirmed a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives is underway, with a deadline of 1 December set for improved second-round offers.