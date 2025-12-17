Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warner Bros Discovery make feelings clear on proposed takeover bids

Netflix buying Warner Bros would shake entertainment world to its core
  • Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has rejected a hostile takeover bid from rival Paramount Skydance, stating it favours a deal with streaming giant Netflix.
  • The WBD board deemed Paramount's offer “inadequate” and a “significant risk” to shareholders, citing its failure to address key concerns.
  • Paramount's bid valued WBD at $108.4 billion including debts, surpassing Netflix′s $72 billion offer for WBD's film and TV studios.
  • Affinity Partners, the private equity firm owned by Jared Kushner, withdrew its financial backing from Paramount's bid.
  • This withdrawal is seen as removing a potential advantage for Paramount in securing regulatory approval, following Mr. Trump's previous concerns about the Netflix deal's market share.
