Dean Franklin: The Voice star issues powerful message to fans before death from cancer

The Voice star Dean Franklin shares final message to fans before death aged 36
  • Dean Franklin, a former contestant on The Voice, has died at the age of 36 after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.
  • His mother, Marie, announced his death on Monday, 9 February, stating that he had passed away the previous night.
  • Franklin had publicly shared his cancer diagnosis in December 2023, revealing he was beginning chemotherapy treatment.
  • Just weeks before his passing, on 24 January, he posted a final video message to his fans on Instagram.
  • In his last message, Franklin urged people to listen to their bodies and seek early medical checks, explaining that his cancer had spread aggressively to his liver with few initial symptoms.
