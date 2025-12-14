Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Vin Diesel teases global soccer star’s role in next Fast and Furious

Fast & Furious 9 - trailer
  • Vin Diesel has announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will have a role in the final Fast and Furious movie, set for release in April 2027.
  • Diesel shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture with Ronaldo and stating a role was written for the highest-scoring player in world soccer history.
  • This would mark Ronaldo's debut in a feature film, as he has no previous acting experience.
  • Diesel also hinted at the potential return of Paul Walker's character, Brian O’Conner, despite the actor's death in 2013.
  • The method for O'Conner's return remains unclear, with speculation suggesting digital insertion.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in