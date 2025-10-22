Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Victoria Beckham opens up on impact of school bullying

Kids at school called me thick but I had dyslexia, says Victoria Beckham
  • Victoria Beckham revealed she was bullied during her school days, with children calling her “thick”.
  • Appearing on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, she said she internalised the teasing, which made her increasingly shy.
  • Beckham, who is self-diagnosed dyslexic, also suffers from dyscalculia, a learning difficulty affecting numerical understanding.
  • She said that these conditions were unrecognised when she was a child, leading to the derogatory remarks.
  • Watch the video in full above.
