Victoria Beckham opens up on impact of school bullying
- Victoria Beckham revealed she was bullied during her school days, with children calling her “thick”.
- Appearing on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, she said she internalised the teasing, which made her increasingly shy.
- Beckham, who is self-diagnosed dyslexic, also suffers from dyscalculia, a learning difficulty affecting numerical understanding.
- She said that these conditions were unrecognised when she was a child, leading to the derogatory remarks.
