Victoria Beckham opens up on ‘incredibly unhealthy’ eating disorder

Victoria Beckham reveals lifelong struggle with an eating disorder
  • Victoria Beckham has disclosed her past struggles with an eating disorder in her new Netflix documentary.
  • The fashion designer and former Spice Girl confessed to controlling her weight in an "incredibly unhealthy way".
  • She explained that she sought control over her body and clothing as a response to feeling a lack of control over her portrayal in the media.
  • Beckham admitted she was never honest with her parents about her eating disorder, noting that lying is common with the condition.
  • Watch the video above.
