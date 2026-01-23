Victoria Beckham song from 25 years ago reaches major milestone amid Brooklyn feud
- Victoria Beckham's 25-year-old song, Not Such An Innocent Girl, has become the UK's best-selling and most downloaded single of the week.
- The song's resurgence in popularity follows a public family fallout involving her eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.
- Brooklyn reportedly made an 'explosive statement' alleging his parents control narratives and tried to 'ruin' his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
- He also claimed Lady Beckham 'hijacked' his first dance at his wedding, causing his wife to cry, and that Nicola was 'disrespected' by his family.
- Despite topping the sales chart, which includes downloads, CDs, and vinyl, the track did not make the top 100 on the overall singles chart, which also accounts for streaming.