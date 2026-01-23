Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham song from 25 years ago reaches major milestone amid Brooklyn feud

Victoria Beckham's 'inappropriate' dance move revealed by wedding DJ following Brooklyn's bombshell statement
  • Victoria Beckham's 25-year-old song, Not Such An Innocent Girl, has become the UK's best-selling and most downloaded single of the week.
  • The song's resurgence in popularity follows a public family fallout involving her eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.
  • Brooklyn reportedly made an 'explosive statement' alleging his parents control narratives and tried to 'ruin' his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
  • He also claimed Lady Beckham 'hijacked' his first dance at his wedding, causing his wife to cry, and that Nicola was 'disrespected' by his family.
  • Despite topping the sales chart, which includes downloads, CDs, and vinyl, the track did not make the top 100 on the overall singles chart, which also accounts for streaming.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in