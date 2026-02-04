Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New Saturday Night Live UK cast unveiled

Related: happell Roan performs on Saturday Night Live
  • Saturday Night Live UK is scheduled to launch on 21 March on Sky and streaming service NOW, bringing the iconic US comedy format to British audiences.
  • The UK adaptation will feature celebrity hosts, musical guests, and topical sketches, including a British version of the popular 'Weekend Update' segment.
  • The initial six-week run will introduce 11 new cast members, blending TV newcomers with established comedians and actors.
  • The diverse cast includes talents such as Hammed Animashaun, Ania Magliano, Emma Sidi, and Jack Shep, many with backgrounds in stand-up, theatre, and television.
  • The show aims to replicate the success of the long-running US series, which has served as a significant launching pad for numerous Hollywood stars since 1975.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in