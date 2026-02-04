New Saturday Night Live UK cast unveiled
- Saturday Night Live UK is scheduled to launch on 21 March on Sky and streaming service NOW, bringing the iconic US comedy format to British audiences.
- The UK adaptation will feature celebrity hosts, musical guests, and topical sketches, including a British version of the popular 'Weekend Update' segment.
- The initial six-week run will introduce 11 new cast members, blending TV newcomers with established comedians and actors.
- The diverse cast includes talents such as Hammed Animashaun, Ania Magliano, Emma Sidi, and Jack Shep, many with backgrounds in stand-up, theatre, and television.
- The show aims to replicate the success of the long-running US series, which has served as a significant launching pad for numerous Hollywood stars since 1975.
