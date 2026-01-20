UK Traitors fans to get new series just hours after current season ends
- The Traitors Ireland is scheduled to air on BBC One at midnight on Saturday, 24th January, just hours after season four of the current UK series concludes.
- The series, which previously aired on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player last summer, will broadcast two episodes consecutively.
- Hosted by Derry Girls actor and comedian Siobhán McSweeney, the show features 24 contestants vying for a €50,000 prize.
- Players must identify and banish 'Traitors' among them to secure the prize, while Traitors aim to remain undetected and steal the money.
- This broadcast will follow just hours after the winner of The Traitors UK season 4 is crowned, adding to the various international versions already available on BBC iPlayer.