Cult German star dies after diverse career spanning arthouse horror and Hollywood
- German actor Udo Kier, renowned for his distinctive performances, has passed away at the age of 81.
- His death was confirmed by his partner, artist Delbert McBride, on Sunday morning.
- Kier's prolific career spanned over six decades and more than 200 films, encompassing cult horror, arthouse cinema, and mainstream Hollywood productions.
- He rose to prominence with roles like Frankenstein's monster and Count Dracula in the 1970s, and was a frequent collaborator with directors such as Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Lars von Trier.
- Kier famously stated his preference for playing villainous characters, believing it made an actor more memorable to audiences.