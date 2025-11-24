Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cult German star dies after diverse career spanning arthouse horror and Hollywood

Udo Kier dead: Horror movie star dies at 81
  • German actor Udo Kier, renowned for his distinctive performances, has passed away at the age of 81.
  • His death was confirmed by his partner, artist Delbert McBride, on Sunday morning.
  • Kier's prolific career spanned over six decades and more than 200 films, encompassing cult horror, arthouse cinema, and mainstream Hollywood productions.
  • He rose to prominence with roles like Frankenstein's monster and Count Dracula in the 1970s, and was a frequent collaborator with directors such as Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Lars von Trier.
  • Kier famously stated his preference for playing villainous characters, believing it made an actor more memorable to audiences.
