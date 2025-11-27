Celebrity Race Across The World star recalls traumatic teenage experience
- DJ and presenter Tyler West has revealed he witnessed a fatal stabbing at the age of 14, an event that profoundly impacted his life.
- He shared this traumatic experience while appearing on BBC One's Celebrity Race Across The World with his fiancee, EastEnders actress Molly Rainford.
- West explained that the incident led to him developing issues with control, as he felt helpless during the stabbing and never wanted to feel that way again.
- He recounted seeing a man stabbed to death outside his home and the subsequent fear and difficulty of testifying at the Old Bailey.
- The experience had a significant knock-on effect on his mental health, causing him to isolate himself for two years and maturing him rapidly.