Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Celebrity Race Across The World star recalls traumatic teenage experience

Tyler West share news of engagement to Strictly co-star Molly Rainford
  • DJ and presenter Tyler West has revealed he witnessed a fatal stabbing at the age of 14, an event that profoundly impacted his life.
  • He shared this traumatic experience while appearing on BBC One's Celebrity Race Across The World with his fiancee, EastEnders actress Molly Rainford.
  • West explained that the incident led to him developing issues with control, as he felt helpless during the stabbing and never wanted to feel that way again.
  • He recounted seeing a man stabbed to death outside his home and the subsequent fear and difficulty of testifying at the Old Bailey.
  • The experience had a significant knock-on effect on his mental health, causing him to isolate himself for two years and maturing him rapidly.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in